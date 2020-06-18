OPEC+ ministers meet to review oil cuts, compliance

By Ahmad Ghaddar, Alex Lawler and Rania El Gamal

LONDON/DUBAI/MOSCOW, June 18 (Reuters) - An OPEC+ ministerial panel met on Thursday to review record oil supply cuts and plans by countries such as Iraq and Kazakhstan to improve compliance with their output quotas in a bid to support oil prices battered by the coronavirus crisis.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, have been cutting output by a record 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) or 10% of global supply since May 1 after oil demand plunged by up to a third due to the crisis.

OPEC+ agreed this month to extend those record cuts until the end of July to provide further support to the market.

After July, the cuts are due to taper to 7.7 million bpd until December.

Three OPEC+ sources said Thursday's virtual meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), which advises OPEC+, was unlikely to recommend extending the bigger cuts from July into August.

The panel is also due to decide the date of its next meeting, scheduled to take place during July, when the oil curbs from August onwards will be discussed again.

Oil LOCc1 has recovered to above $41 a barrel from a 21-year low below $16 a barrel in April, helped by OPEC+ cuts and a recovery in demand as government ease coronavirus lockdowns.

Saudi Arabia, OPEC's de facto leader, and Russia have to perform a balancing act of pushing up oil prices to meet budget needs while not driving them much above $50 a barrel to avoid encouraging a resurgence of U.S. shale production.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday Moscow was happy with the current oil price as a further rally would hurt demand and spur output from higher cost producers.

U.S. output has plunged by a record 2 million bpd in response to the price collapse, but there are signs it is recovering quickly.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Alex Lawler in London, Rania El Gamal in Dubai, Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; Editing by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Susan Fenton and Edmund Blair)

