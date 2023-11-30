OPEC+ ministers meet to discuss additional oil output cuts

Adds detail, background

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The OPEC+ alliance was set to hold a set of meetings on Thursday to discuss additional oil production cuts for next year to support the market, three delegates told Reuters.

The size of potential additional cuts have not been decided yet, but two delegates said they ranged from 1 million to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter of 2024.

Saudi Arabia, Russia and other members of OPEC+ pump about 43 million bpd, more than 40% of global supply.

About 5 million bpd of cuts, representing about 5% of global demand, are already in place.

Sources this week told Reuters that discussions had been proving difficult and a further delay to Thursday's meeting was possible.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler, Olesya Astakhova, Maha El Dahan and Ahmad Ghaddar Editing by David Goodman)

((Ahmad.Ghaddar@thomsonreuters.com; +442075424435; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.ghaddar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.