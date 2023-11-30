OPEC+ ministers meet to discuss additional oil output cuts

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ministers from the OPEC+ alliance were set to hold meetings on Thursday to discuss additional oil production cuts for next year to support the market, three delegates told Reuters.

The size of additional cuts have not been decided yet, but two delegates said they ranged from 1 million to 2 million barrels per day (bpd).

(Reporting by OPEC Team Editing by David Goodman )

