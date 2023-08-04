OPEC+ ministers keep oil output policy unchanged - sources

Adds detail, quote
LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A panel meeting of the top ministers of OPEC+ has kept oil output policy unchanged on Friday, two OPEC+ sources said.
The panel, called the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, includes ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+.
"Nothing new," one of the sources said.
(Reporting by Maha El Dahan, Ahmad Ghaddar, Olesya Astakhova and Alex Lawler, editing by Tomasz Janowski)
