News & Insights

World Markets

OPEC+ ministers keep oil output policy unchanged - sources

Credit: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

August 04, 2023 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by Maha El Dahan, Ahmad Ghaddar, Olesya Astakhova, Alex Lawler for Reuters ->

Adds detail, quote

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A panel meeting of the top ministers of OPEC+ has kept oil output policy unchanged on Friday, two OPEC+ sources said.

The panel, called the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, includes ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+.

"Nothing new," one of the sources said.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan, Ahmad Ghaddar, Olesya Astakhova and Alex Lawler, editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((alex.lawler@thomsonreuters.com; @AlexLawler100))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.