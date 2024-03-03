News & Insights

OPEC+ members agree to extend voluntary cuts to Q2 - sources

March 03, 2024 — 09:22 am EST

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - OPEC+ members that are making voluntary oil output cuts for the first quarter have agreed to extend them to the second quarter, sources said on Sunday.

Last November the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia agreed to voluntary cuts totalling about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter, led by Saudi Arabia rolling over its own voluntary cut.

