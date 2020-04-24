US Markets

OPEC member Angola says producer cuts insufficient, more action needed

Noah Browning Reuters
Angola sees an oil production curb by OPEC, its allies and other top producers as insufficient to balance global markets, state news agency ANGOP quoted resources and petroleum minister Diamantino Azevedo as saying on Friday.

"It is up to everyone to understand that, despite the measures taken by OPEC, oil producers in various countries should be aware that they may be called to take more drastic measures," Azevedo said.

"Because of the lack of storage capacity, continued production is becoming unjustified," he added, referring to the strained ability of global oil consumers to store up unwanted oil amid economic lockdowns brought on by the coronavirus.

