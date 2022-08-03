World Markets

OPEC meets amid output struggles, U.S. pressure for more oil

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

OPEC+ meets on Wednesday amid market expectations for a steady or a slight increase of oil output as most of its members are already pumping near capacity and are unable to meet U.S. calls for bigger production to help address soaring prices.

By September, OPEC+ would have wound down all of the record production cuts it implemented in 2020 to deal with a collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In June, OPEC+ produced almost 3 million barrels per day less crude than foreseen by its quotas as sanctions on some members and low investment by some others crippled its ability to assuage the worlds energy crisis.

Only Saudi Arabia and the UAE are believed to have some spare capacity left to increase production.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he had been told that Saudi Arabia and the UAE had very limited ability to increase oil production.

(Reporting by OPEC Newsroom; Editing by Robert Birsel)

