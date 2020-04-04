OPEC Meeting to Discuss Oil Production Cuts Likely Delayed

The emergency OPEC meeting called for Monday to discuss oil production cuts has been postponed until later next week.

The emergency OPEC meeting called for Monday to discuss oil production cuts has been postponed until later next week

Remember that emergency OPEC meeting that was supposed to happen on Monday? It’s likely to be postponed until later next week, according to multiple reports.

Last week, U.S., Russia, and OPEC signaled their willingness to cut production to halt the decline in oil prices. WTI crude, the U.S. benchmark, briefly dipped below $20 before surging 32% to $28.34, their largest one-week gain on record going back to 1983. Saudi Arabia hastily called an emergency OPEC meeting, but it looks like that won’t happen as quickly as hoped.

Despite these efforts—and even the willingness of even Texas to get on board with production cuts—Barron’s Avi Salzman warned investors not to get too excited. “But divvying up cuts could get tricky—OPEC hasn’t even been able to get its own members and allies to adhere fully to agreements in the past year,” Eurasia Group’s Ayham Kamel was quoted as saying in the article. Then there’s the question of what happens once the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control.

Still, something needs to be done as demand for oil plummets and supply continues to grow. “We acknowledged that the sheer scale of demand destruction (about 25%-30% of global demand) would require unprecedented production cuts to balance the market,” JPMorgan’s Bruce Kasman wrote in a note Friday evening. “However, modest supply cuts would help to alleviate looming storage constraints, which under existing supply/demand conditions could reach capacity by the end of summer, if not earlier.” Such actions would prevent oil prices from falling below $10, he explained.

Preventing just that is essential for all oil producers right now, which suggests that the OPEC delay is just that—a delay.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.