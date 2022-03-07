US Markets
OPEC meet with U.S. shale executives at U.S. energy conference as oil prices skyrocket

Contributors
Liz Hampton Reuters
Marcy de Luna Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL KRAMER

Officials from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Monday met with executives of several top U.S. shale oil companies at a top U.S. energy conference as energy prices soared over supply concerns.

Oil hit a 14-year high of $139 a barrel earlier on Monday as worries grew over supply shortages as buyers shunned cargoes from No. 2 oil exporter Russia. Earlier, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo told reporters at the CERAWeek energy conference OPEC could not offset a ban on Russian oil exports.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton and Marcy de Luna in Houston: writing by Gary McWilliams)

