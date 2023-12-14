OPEC+ Market Share Drops to 51% Amid Robust Non-OPEC+ Oil Supply

A surge in US oil production, along with output from Brazil and Guyana, have eroded the control of OPEC and its allies over the global oil market. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the energy cartel's market share has declined to 51%, marking its lowest level since the expanded cartel was established in 2016.

IEA’s monthly report highlighted robust supply from non-OPEC+ nations, offsetting the cuts from OPEC+. The US has surpassed the 20 million barrels per day (mb/d) mark in oil supply, surpassing expectations. Combined with record-breaking production from Brazil and Guyana and surging Iranian flows, global oil output is set to witness an increase of 1.8 mb/d, reaching 101.9 mb/d in 2023.

Non-OPEC+ nations are expected to be the primary contributors to global gains in 2024. The agency noted that record supply from producers such as the US, Guyana and Brazil would increase oil supplied by non-OPEC nations by 1.2 mb/d in 2024, exceeding the 1.1mb/d estimate for oil demand growth.

“It is probable that OPEC+ will keep cutting production due to resilient non-OPEC supply and weakening demand,” says Bruce Liegel, a macro fund manager and author of the research newsletter Global Macro Playbook.

On the demand side, IEA expected a slowdown in global oil demand, slashing 400,000 barrels a day from its assessments of consumption growth for the final three months of the year, and anticipating a substantial decline in growth rates for 2024. More than half of this revision was due to weaker demand in Europe, as the continent continues to grapple with manufacturing and industrial slump. Additionally, efficiency improvements and the expanding electric vehicle fleet are poised to drag oil demand. The agency’s bearish outlook stands in stark contrast to OPEC, who remains bullish on 2024 global oil demand.

While assessments of oil demand may vary, one effective method to gauge the situation is by examining oil spreads

“It is always challenging to get an accurate estimate on global oil demand,” notes Liegel in his research newsletter. “Crude oil spreads are the easiest way to see how oil demand is being impacted, and the spread has dropped dramatically since October.”

At the time of writing, Brent futures are trading around $76/bbl, and WTI is close to $71/bbl, down from the peak in September. This reflects a bearish trend in the oil markets and may discourage production.

“The other big factor driving prices lower these days is that high prices drive production,” notes Liegel. “Just a year ago prices for WTI were $110-125. This level of high price incentivizes investment and increases production, which can take a few years to work through the system. That is the big factor that the market is adjusting to now.”

