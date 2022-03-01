OPEC+ likely to stick to existing policy at Weds meeting - sources

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - OPEC, Russia and other allies are likely to stick to their existing policy of gradual oil-output increases at a meeting on Wednesday, two OPEC+ sources said.

Both sources said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had not so far affected the functioning of the supply agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other allies, known as OPEC+.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler and Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((alex.lawler@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 4087; Reuters Messaging: alex.lawler.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.