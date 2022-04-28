OPEC+ likely to agree another oil output increase in June, sources say

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - OPEC+ is likely to stick to its existing deal and agree another 432,000 barrel per day output target increase for June when it meets on May 5, several sources told Reuters on Thursday.

