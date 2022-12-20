US Markets

OPEC+ leaves politics out of decisions, Saudi Energy Minister says

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

December 20, 2022 — 12:19 pm EST

Written by Yomna Ehab and Alaa Swilam for Reuters ->

Adds details, context

CAIRO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - OPEC+ members leave politics out of the decision making process and out of their assessments and forecasting, Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in an interview with the Saudi state news agency on Tuesday.

The minister added that the OPEC+ decision to cut oil output, which was heavily criticized, turned out to be the right one for supporting the stability of the market and the industry.

Oil prices, which came close to the all-time high of $147 a barrel in March after Russia invaded Ukraine, have unwound most of their 2022 gains.

Brent crude was trading around $80 on Tuesday.

OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, have been boosting output for most of 2022 as demand recovered.

But the group on Dec. 4 agreed to stick to an October plan to cut output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from November through 2023.

"Playing politics with statistics and forecasting and not maintaining objectivity often tend to backfire and result in loss of credibility," the energy minister said.

In the face of a wide range of uncertainties, OPEC+ has no choice but to remain pro-active and pre-emptive, he said.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Alaa Swilam; Editing by Alexander Smith)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.