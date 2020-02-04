OPEC+ invites China's UN ambassador in Vienna to technical meeting

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - An OPEC+ technical committee meeting on Tuesday to assess the impact on global oil demand and economic growth of the outbreak of the coronavirus has invited China's envoy to the United Nations in Vienna to attend, OPEC+ sources told Reuters. Wang Qun will address the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) which is tasked with advising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, on market fundamentals. The JTC is holding an extraordinary meeting at 1200 GMT in Vienna to study different scenarios for whether deeper cuts or an extension to a current output reduction deal is needed, sources said. It will continue meeting on Wednesday and take the outbreak of the SARS virus as an example to assess the potential impact of the coronavirus on demand, an OPEC+ source said. (Reporting by OPEC team, editing by David Evans) ((Ahmad.Ghaddar@thomsonreuters.com; +442075424435; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.ghaddar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: OIL OPEC/CHINA

