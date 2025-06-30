OPEC+ Increases and Non-OPEC Growth Poised to Pressure Brent Prices to $60 says (MS)

Morgan Stanley (MS) forecasts Brent crude will retrace to about $60 per barrel by early 2026 as robust non-OPEC supply growth and easing Israel-Iran tensions alleviate market tightness.





The bank anticipates non-OPEC production to expand by roughly 1 million barrels per day in both 2025 and 2026, enough to satisfy rising demand. At the same time, OPEC+ is rolling back its quota cuts, driving a projected surplus of approximately 1.3 mbd in 2026.





Market Overview:





Morgan Stanley sees Brent at ~$60/bbl by early 2026;



Non-OPEC supply growth of ~1 mbd annually vs. demand;



OPEC+ to add 411,000 bpd in July after prior increases.



Key Points:



Oversupply of ~1.3 mbd expected in 2026;



Geopolitical risk premium to fade post-de-escalation;



Analysts slightly lift price forecasts amid Middle East flare-ups.



Looking Ahead:



Monitor OPEC+ production adjustments beyond July;



Watch demand trajectory as economic growth evolves;



Assess geopolitical developments for sudden price shocks.



Bull Case:



Robust non-OPEC supply growth—expected to rise by about 1 million barrels per day in both 2025 and 2026—will help meet global demand, reducing the risk of market tightness and price spikes.



Easing tensions between Israel and Iran are likely to lower the geopolitical risk premium, leading to more stable and predictable oil prices and supporting economic growth in energy-importing countries.



With OPEC+ rolling back quota cuts and increasing production, the market is expected to remain well-supplied, reducing the likelihood of supply shocks and supporting consumer and business confidence.



Lower oil prices—potentially reaching $60 per barrel for Brent by early 2026—could ease inflationary pressures, supporting central banks’ efforts to cut interest rates and boosting overall market sentiment.



Analysts have only slightly lifted price forecasts in response to Middle East flare-ups, suggesting that the market is resilient to short-term volatility and remains anchored by strong fundamentals.



Investors can monitor supply data, OPEC+ decisions, and demand indicators to make informed decisions, with the potential for upside if demand surprises to the upside or if OPEC+ adjusts output more aggressively than expected.



Bear Case:



Morgan Stanley forecasts a significant oversupply of about 1.3 million barrels per day in 2026 as OPEC+ continues to roll back quota cuts, which could drive oil prices down to $60 per barrel and pressure producer revenues and margins.



Lower oil prices may reduce incentives for investment in new production, potentially setting the stage for future supply shortages and price volatility if demand rebounds unexpectedly.



Despite recent de-escalation, geopolitical risks in the Middle East remain elevated, and any sudden escalation or disruption to supply could trigger sharp price spikes and market turmoil.



Tempered demand projections due to global economic uncertainty or trade tariffs could further weigh on oil prices, exacerbating the oversupply situation and hurting energy sector stocks.



OPEC+’s ability to manage production and support prices may be tested if the surplus persists, potentially leading to internal discord and less effective market management.



Investors face uncertainty about whether Brent’s descent to $60 will be a durable shift or a temporary correction, making it challenging to position portfolios for the long term.



Brent futures edged down to $67.61 on Monday, while U.S. WTI settled at $65.11, reflecting the tug-of-war between rising output and tempered demand projections.Investors will track supply data, OPEC+ decisions, and demand indicators into 2026 to gauge whether Brent’s descent to $60 marks a durable shift or a temporary correction.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

