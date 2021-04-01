World Markets

OPEC+ hesitates between oil cuts rollover and increase, sources say

Contributors
Alex Lawler Reuters
Ahmad Ghaddar Reuters
Rania El Gamal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

OPEC+ will debate two key options for oil policies from May and beyond, including a rollover of existing cuts and a gradual increase of production, three OPEC+ sources said.

Adds detail, quote

LONDON/DUBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - OPEC+ will debate two key options for oil policies from May and beyond, including a rollover of existing cuts and a gradual increase of production, three OPEC+ sources said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers, a grouping known as OPEC+, are cutting output by a little more than 7 million barrels per day (bpd) to support prices and reduce oversupply. Saudi Arabia has added an additional 1 million bpd to those cuts.

Two OPEC+ sources said the increase would not exceed 0.5 million bpd.

"There were lots of consultations overnight and there still are now," an OPEC+ delegate said. "The picture is still not clear."

Thursday's virtual meeting is scheduled to start at 1300 GMT.

Some OPEC members have expressed frustration that non-OPEC Russia and Kazakhstan have asked for small output increase for a third month running while supporting a broader rollover of cuts, the sources said.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler and Ahmad Ghaddar in London, and Rania El Gamal in Dubai, Editing by David Goodman)

((alex.lawler@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 4087; Reuters Messaging: alex.lawler.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular