OPEC+ hesitates between oil cuts rollover and increase, sources say
April 1 (Reuters) - OPEC+ will debate two key options for oil policies from May and beyond, including a rollover of existing cuts and a gradual increase of production, three OPEC+ sources said.
Two sources said the increase would not exceed 0.5 million barrels per day.
(Reporting by OPEC Team Editing by David Goodman )
