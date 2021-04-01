World Markets

OPEC+ hesitates between oil cuts rollover and increase, sources say

OPEC+ will debate two key options for oil policies from May and beyond, including a rollover of existing cuts and a gradual increase of production, three OPEC+ sources said.

Two sources said the increase would not exceed 0.5 million barrels per day.

(Reporting by OPEC Team Editing by David Goodman )

