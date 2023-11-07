OPEC+ has taken steps to achieve 'stable' crude market in 2023

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) have taken a proactive and a preventative approach to achieve a stable crude market, its general secretary told the Argus European Crude Conference on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar, Natalie Grover and Robert Harvey)

((natalie.grover@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter/X: @NatalieGrover;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.