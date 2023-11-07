News & Insights

US Markets

OPEC+ has taken steps to achieve 'stable' crude market in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 07, 2023 — 05:25 am EST

Written by Ahmad Ghaddar, Natalie Grover, Robert Harvey for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) have taken a proactive and a preventative approach to achieve a stable crude market, its general secretary told the Argus European Crude Conference on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar, Natalie Grover and Robert Harvey)

((natalie.grover@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter/X: @NatalieGrover;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.