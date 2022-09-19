US Markets

OPEC+ falls short of oil output target by 3.583 mln bpd in August -document

Ahmad Ghaddar Reuters
Olesya Astakhova Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - OPEC+ fell short of its oil production target by 3.583 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, an internal document showed, having missed target by 2.892 million bpd in July.

(Reporting By Ahmad Ghaddar and Olesya Astakhova Editing by David Goodman)

