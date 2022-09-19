OPEC+ falls short of oil output target by 3.583 mln bpd in August -document

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - OPEC+ fell short of its oil production target by 3.583 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, an internal document showed, having missed target by 2.892 million bpd in July.

