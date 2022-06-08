US Markets

OPEC+ efforts to boost oil output 'not encouraging', UAE minister says

Contributors
Suleiman Al-Khalidi Reuters
Nadine Awadalla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Efforts by OPEC+ oil producers to boost output are "not encouraging", UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Wednesday, noting the group was currently 2.6 million barrels per day short of its target.

Adds comment on Chinese demand

DEAD SEA, Jordan June 8 (Reuters) - Efforts by OPEC+ oil producers to boost output are "not encouraging", UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Wednesday, noting the group was currently 2.6 million barrels per day short of its target.

"According to last month's report, we have seen the conformity (to output cuts) of the OPEC+ group and the conformity was more than 200%," Mazrouei told an energy conference in Jordan.

Conformity above 100% means a country is producing less than what it is supposed to be as OPEC+ looks to gradually remove its production curbs.

"The risk is when China is back," Mazrouei said in an apparent reference to Chinese demand.

Prospects for demand growth in China, which is relaxing lockdowns, have been buoying crude prices recently.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi and Nadine Awadalla; writing by Maha El Dahan; editing by Toby Chopra and Jason Neely)

((Maha.Dahan@thomsonreuters.com; + 9712 4082101; Reuters Messaging: maha.dahan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular