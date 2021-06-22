World Markets

OPEC+ discussing gradual oil output rise from August -sources

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

DUBAI, June 22 (Reuters) - OPEC+ is discussing a further gradual increase in oil output from August as oil prices rise on demand recovery, but no decision had been taken on the exact volume yet, two OPEC+ sources familiar with the talks said on Tuesday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, is returning 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) to the market from May through July as part of a plan to gradually unwind last year's record oil output curbs. OPEC+ meets next on July 1.

"It is highly possible to increase gradually from August," said one of the sources, adding that no final decision had been made and the exact volumes are yet to be agreed on.

Crude oil prices rose on Tuesday, with Brent hitting $75 per barrel for the first time since April 2019, as investors remained bullish about recovery in oil demand and concerns eased over a quick return of Iranian crude to the market. O/R

