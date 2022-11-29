US Markets

OPEC+ decision to hold virtual meeting signals little likelihood of policy change, cap on Russian oil awaited - source

Credit: REUTERS/LISA LEUTNER

November 29, 2022 — 11:53 pm EST

Written by Maha El Dahan for Reuters ->

Adds context

DUBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The OPEC+ decision to hold its Dec. 4 meeting virtually signals little likelihood of a policy change, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

A virtual meeting also puts the focus on the pending European Union deal on a price cap on Russian oil ahead of a Dec. 5 deadline imposed by the bloc for a full embargo on purchases of Moscow's seaborne crude.

"OPEC+ would rather sit on the bench at this time and assess the outcome of what happens on Monday," the source added.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, meets as the looming European Union ban on Russian crude imports and the G7 price cap on Russian oil place a question mark over supply.

In October, OPEC+ agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day(bpd) equal to 2% of global supply, effective until Dec. 2023.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.