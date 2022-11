OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - OPEC on Monday cut its forecast for 2022 global oil demand growth for a fifth time since April and also trimmed next year's figure, citing mounting economic challenges including high inflation and rising interest rates.

Oil demand in 2022 will increase by 2.55 million barrels per day (bpd), or 2.6%, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in a monthly report, down 100,000 bpd from the previous forecast.

"The world economy has entered a period of significant uncertainty and rising challenges in the fourth quarter of 2022," OPEC said in the report.

"Downside risks include high inflation, monetary tightening by major central banks, high sovereign debt levels in many regions, tightening labour markets and persisting supply chain constraints."

This report is the last before OPEC and its allies, together known as OPEC+, meet on Dec. 4 to set policy. The group, which recently cut production targets, will remain cautious, Saudi Arabia's energy minister was quoted as saying last week.

Next year, OPEC expects oil demand to rise by 2.24 million bpd, also 100,000 bpd lower than previously forecast.

Despite commenting on the rising challenges, OPEC left its 2022 and 2023 global economic growth forecasts steady and said while risks were skewed to the downside, there was also upside potential.

Oil maintained a decline after the report was released, trading around $95 a barrel.

The report said that OPEC output fell by 210,000 bpd in October to 29.49 million bpd, more than the pledged OPEC+ reduction.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler Editing by David Goodman and Susan Fenton)

