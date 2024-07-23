OPEC+ Cuts and Rate Cut Expectations Support Higher Oil Prices

Oil prices declined for the third consecutive session, hitting their lowest levels in five weeks, as algorithmic selling was triggered by futures surpassing key technical thresholds amid low summer trading volumes. West Texas Intermediate dropped nearly 1.6% to trade near $77 a barrel, driven by a selloff from algorithmic traders after futures fell below the 50-day and 100-day moving averages, which had been support levels.





The selloff pushed oil into oversold territory on the 9-day relative strength index, indicating a possible reversal. The American Petroleum Institute is expected to release its estimate of weekly changes in US inventories, followed by a government report. US crude stockpiles have declined for the past three weeks, reaching their lowest level since February.





Market Overview:





Key Points:



Looking Ahead:



Inventory data and potential rate cuts could influence oil prices.



Market volatility driven by technical selling and low liquidity.



Long-term price outlook remains supported by supply cuts and demand forecasts.



Despite the recent drop, crude prices are still higher year-to-date, supported by OPEC+ supply cuts and the potential for lower US interest rates. Political risks are also influencing the market as investors consider the potential impact of President Joe Biden possibly not seeking re-election.The market is closely watching inventory data and potential rate cuts, which could influence oil prices in the coming weeks. The combination of technical selling and low liquidity has contributed to the recent volatility, but fundamentals such as supply cuts and demand forecasts remain supportive of higher prices in the longer term.

