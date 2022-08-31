World Markets

OPEC+ cuts 2022 oil surplus forecast due to underproduction -sources

Contributors
Alex Lawler Reuters
Maha El Dahan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

DUBAI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The oil market will see a small surplus of just 0.4 million barrels per day in 2022, much less than forecast earlier, according to OPEC+ sources, due to underproduction by the group's members.

(Reporting By Alex Lawler and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Maha.Dahan@thomsonreuters.com; + 9712 4082101; Reuters Messaging: maha.dahan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

