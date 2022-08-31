OPEC+ cuts 2022 oil surplus forecast due to underproduction -sources

DUBAI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The oil market will see a small surplus of just 0.4 million barrels per day in 2022, much less than forecast earlier, according to OPEC+ sources, due to underproduction by the group's members.

(Reporting By Alex Lawler and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

