LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - An OPEC+ ministerial committee could discuss a potential scenario of rolling over oil cuts for 2021 on Monday, but is unlikely to make formal recommendations, two OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Monday.

(Reporting by OPEC Newsroom, writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Dmitri.Zhdannikov@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.