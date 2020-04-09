US Markets

OPEC+ confirms agreement on cuts of 10 mln bpd in May, June

Contributor
OPEC Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

OPEC and allied oil producers, a group known as OPEC+, agreed on Thursday to cut output by 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in May and June to help prop up prices battered the coranavirus crisis, the group said in a statement.

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - OPEC and allied oil producers, a group known as OPEC+, agreed on Thursday to cut output by 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in May and June to help prop up prices battered the coranavirus crisis, the group said in a statement.

It said the cuts would be eased between July and December to 8 million bpd and the reductions would then be relaxed further to 6 million barrels between January 2021 to April 2022.

OPEC+ said it would hold another video conference meeting on June 10, to assess the market.

(Reporting by OPEC Newsroom; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((edmund.blair@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: edmund.blair.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular