OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts at 113% in March, sources say

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - OPEC+ achieved a compliance level with its agreed oil production cuts of 113% in March, unchanged from levels in February, two sources from the producer group told Reuters on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar)

