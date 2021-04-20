World Markets

OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts at 113% in March, sources say

Contributor
Ahmad Ghaddar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

OPEC+ achieved a compliance level with its agreed oil production cuts of 113% in March, unchanged from levels in February, two sources from the producer group told Reuters on Tuesday.

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - OPEC+ achieved a compliance level with its agreed oil production cuts of 113% in March, unchanged from levels in February, two sources from the producer group told Reuters on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar)

((Ahmad.Ghaddar@thomsonreuters.com; +442075424435; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.ghaddar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Global M&A trends and outlook for the remainder of 2021

    Aon Managing Director of Transaction Solutions joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss global M&A trends and outlook for the remainder of 2021.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular