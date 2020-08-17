OPEC+ compliance with oil output cuts in July around 95% -sources

DUBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Compliance with OPEC+ oil output cuts is seen at around 95% in July, four OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Monday.

The figure has not yet been finalised by a technical panel of key OPEC and non-OPEC producers, known as the JTC, which is meeting later on Monday, the sources said.

A ministerial OPEC+ committee, known as the JMMC, is meeting on Wednesday to review the oil market and compliance with the global oil supply reduction pact.

(Reporting by Reuters OPEC team; editing by Jason Neely)

((rania.elgamal@thomsonreuters.com; +971 562 160 434; Reuters Messaging: rania.elgamal.reuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: @RaniaElGamal10))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.