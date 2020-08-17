World Markets

OPEC+ compliance with oil output cuts in July around 95% -sources

Contributor
Reuters OPEC team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Compliance with OPEC+ oil output cuts is seen at around 95% in July, four OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Monday.

DUBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Compliance with OPEC+ oil output cuts is seen at around 95% in July, four OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Monday.

The figure has not yet been finalised by a technical panel of key OPEC and non-OPEC producers, known as the JTC, which is meeting later on Monday, the sources said.

A ministerial OPEC+ committee, known as the JMMC, is meeting on Wednesday to review the oil market and compliance with the global oil supply reduction pact.

(Reporting by Reuters OPEC team; editing by Jason Neely)

((rania.elgamal@thomsonreuters.com; +971 562 160 434; Reuters Messaging: rania.elgamal.reuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: @RaniaElGamal10))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular