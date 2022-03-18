World Markets

OPEC+ compliance rises to 136% in February, sources say

Ahmad Ghaddar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts rose to 136% in February from 129% in January, as the producer group continues to under deliver on its output targets, according to two sources from the producer group.

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts rose to 136% in February from 129% in January, as the producer group continues to under deliver on its output targets, according to two sources from the producer group.

A high compliance rate indicates that the group is producing below its output targets as several members struggle to raise output as OPEC+ gradually unwinds its production cuts.

The International Energy Agency this week said OPEC+ was producing 1.1 million fewer barrels per day (bpd) than its March target. IEA/M

Several major consuming nations, including the United States, have called on OPEC+ to raise its output at a faster rate, particularly as Western sanctions are expected to curtail Russia's production.

