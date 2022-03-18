World Markets

OPEC+ compliance rises to 136% in February, sources say

Contributor
Ahmad Ghaddar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts rose to 136% in February from 129% in January, according to two sources from the producer group.

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts rose to 136% in February from 129% in January, according to two sources from the producer group.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by Jason Neely)

((Ahmad.Ghaddar@thomsonreuters.com; +442075424435; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.ghaddar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular