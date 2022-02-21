OPEC+ compliance rises to 129% in January, source says

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts rose to 129% in January, a source from the producer group told Reuters, indicating that some members continue to struggle to raise their output.

The January figure compares with 122% in December, and 117% in November.

Compliance from members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) was at 133% in January, while non-OPEC producers in the alliance achieved a compliance of 123%, the source said.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar, writing by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by Jason Neely)

((bozorgmehr.sharafedin@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @bozorgmehr;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.