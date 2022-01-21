World Markets

OPEC+ compliance rises to 122% in December, sources say

Contributor
Ahmad Ghaddar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts rose to about 122% in December, two sources from the producer group told Reuters, indicating that some members continue to struggle to raise their output.

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts rose to about 122% in December, two sources from the producer group told Reuters, indicating that some members continue to struggle to raise their output.

The December figure compares with 117% in November.

The International Energy Agency said this week that the group missed its production targets by 790,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December as members like West African producers Nigeria and Angola struggled to raise output. IEA/M

Compliance from members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) was at 127% in December, while non-OPEC producers in the alliance achieved a compliance of 114%, the sources said.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar)

((Ahmad.Ghaddar@thomsonreuters.com; +442075424435; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.ghaddar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular