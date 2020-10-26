OPEC chief says does not expect renewed oil collapse

Fixes typo in headline

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - OPEC's secretary general said on Monday OPEC+ producers did not expect a renewed oil-price collapse as seen in the second quarter, and said producers in the OPEC+ alliance would continue to "stay the course" in balancing the market.

OPEC's Mohammad Barkindo was giving a speech at the virtual India Energy Forum by CERAWeek.

