OPEC+ April compliance with oil cuts at 113% -sources

Ahmad Ghaddar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts in April reached 113%, two sources from the producers group told Reuters.

That was down from March's level of 115%.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by Jason Neely)

