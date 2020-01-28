OPEC aims to extend oil output cuts through June, alarmed by China virus

OPEC wants to extend current oil output cuts until at least June, with the possibility of deeper reductions on the table if oil demand in China is significantly impacted by the spread of a new coronavirus, OPEC sources said.
