OPEC+ agrees to stick to gradual oil-output hike in June - sources
LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed on Thursday to stick to plans for a gradual oil output increase amounting to 432,000 barrels per day in June, three OPEC+ sources said.
The decision was taken by all ministers before the formal start of the OPEC+ meeting.
(Reporting by OPEC Newsroom Editing by David Goodman )
((Dmitri.Zhdannikov@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest World Markets Videos
Explore World MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- ANALYSIS-Putin draws Erdogan a red line on Russia's southern flank with Karabakh deal
- The Poorest Nations in the World: 5 Countries With the Lowest Per Capita Income
- The 5 Largest Economies In The World And Their Growth In 2020
- Deliveroo suspends pay cut for UAE delivery riders after rare worker strike