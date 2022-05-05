OPEC+ agrees to stick to gradual oil-output hike in June - sources

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed on Thursday to stick to plans for a gradual oil output increase amounting to 432,000 barrels per day in June, three OPEC+ sources said.

The decision was taken by all ministers before the formal start of the OPEC+ meeting.

(Reporting by OPEC Newsroom Editing by David Goodman )

((Dmitri.Zhdannikov@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.