OPEC+ agrees to raise oil output by 400,000 bpd in March - sources

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - OPEC+ has agreed to raise its oil output by 400,000 barrels per day in March, two sources from the group said on Wednesday, while the group's formal meeting was under way.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler and Olesya Astakhova, Editing by Louise Heavens)

