OPEC+ agrees to 500,000 bpd additional cut, to meet in March -sources

Dec 6 (Reuters) - OPEC and allied oil producers, the so-called OPEC+, have agreed to deepen their output cuts by 500,000 barrels per day, sources said on Friday.

OPEC and the wider OPEC+ group plan to meet next on March 5 and March 6, respectively, sources told Reuters.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Alex Lawler, Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely)

((jason.neely@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 8825 ; Reuters Messaging: jason.neely.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.