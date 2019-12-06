OPEC+ agrees to 500,000 bpd additional cut, to meet in March -sources

OPEC and allied oil producers, the so-called OPEC+, have agreed to deepen their output cuts by 500,000 barrels per day, sources said on Friday.

OPEC and the wider OPEC+ group plan to meet next on March 5 and March 6, respectively, sources told Reuters.

