OPEC+ agrees rollover deal with a twist -sources

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The OPEC+ group of oil producers agreed on Tuesday to roll over existing oil output levels into February, but with Saudi Arabia voluntarily cutting production below its quota and Russia and Kazakhstan being allowed to raise, an OPEC+ source said.

