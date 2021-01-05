World Markets

OPEC+ agrees rollover deal with a twist -sources

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The OPEC+ group of oil producers agreed on Tuesday to roll over existing oil output levels into February, but with Saudi Arabia voluntarily cutting production below its quota and Russia and Kazakhstan being allowed to raise, an OPEC+ source said.

