OPEC+ agrees on gradually easing oil output cuts from May

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - OPEC+ has reached a preliminary deal to gradually ease production cuts from May, two OPEC+ sources said on Thursday.

The group was still debating exact figures, sources said.

Two sources had said earlier that OPEC+ was considering increasing output by 350,000 barrels per day in May, 350,000 bpd in June and 400,000 bpd in July.

