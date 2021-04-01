OPEC+ agrees on gradually easing oil output cuts from May
LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - OPEC+ has reached a preliminary deal to gradually ease production cuts from May, two OPEC+ sources said on Thursday.
The group was still debating exact figures, sources said.
Two sources had said earlier that OPEC+ was considering increasing output by 350,000 barrels per day in May, 350,000 bpd in June and 400,000 bpd in July.
(Reporting by OPEC team; Editing by Edmund Blair)
