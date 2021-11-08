OPEC+ able to increase oil supply in case of market demand, UAE minister tells Asharq
DUBAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, the group known as OPEC+, are able to increase oil supply if there is market demand, United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei told Asharq TV channel.
The UAE has the capacity to supply additional volumes of crude to the market if needed and if agreed by the OPEC+ group, he said in an interview to the Dubai-based channel.
(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((maher.chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.