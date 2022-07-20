Opdenergy's IPO share price guidance narrowed towards bottom of range, bookrunner says

MADRID, July 20 (Reuters) - The price guidance of the new shares to be issued of Spanish renewable energy company Opdenergy has narrowed towards the bottom of the indicative range, the bookrunner said on Wednesday.

The share price of the oversubscribed issuance was narrowed to between 4.75 euros ($4.84) and 4.90 euros per share down from a range of between 4.75 euros and 5.4 euros, the bookrunner said.

The final price will be set on Thursday, with the company expected to start trading on the Madrid stock market on Friday, in what will be the first new listing so far this year.

($1 = 0.9812 euros)

(Reporting by Lucy Raitano; writing by Inti Landauro; editing by Jesus Aguado)

