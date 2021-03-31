Markets
Opdenergy To Develop Solar Plant In Jefferson County For AEP Energy

(RTTNews) - AEP Energy, a unit of American Electric Power (AEP), has signed a 12-year agreement with Opdenergy, under which Opdenergy will develop an 80-megawatt solar plant located in Jefferson County, West Virginia. Once operational, the plant will generate more than 153,000 megawatt hours per year of clean energy. The energy will be used to supply AEP Energy customers through the company's Integrated Renewable Energy solution.

Opdenergy is an Independent Power Producer with extensive experience in the development, financing, construction, and operation of renewable assets, both in the solar power and wind energy fields.

