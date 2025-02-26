$OPCH Earnings Results: $OPCH Reports Quarterly Earnings

$OPCH ($OPCH) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, beating estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $1,346,420,000, beating estimates of $1,315,241,652 by $31,178,348.

$OPCH Insider Trading Activity

$OPCH insiders have traded $OPCH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPCH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HARRY M JANSEN JR KRAEMER purchased 43,000 shares for an estimated $969,030

R CARTER PATE sold 1,465 shares for an estimated $47,420

$OPCH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $OPCH stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

