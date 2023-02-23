OPCH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Option Care Health Inc (Symbol: OPCH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.43, changing hands as high as $32.12 per share. Option Care Health Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OPCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OPCH's low point in its 52 week range is $23.383 per share, with $35.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.53.

