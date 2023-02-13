Opaleye Management Increases Position in Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

Fintel reports that Opaleye Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.08MM shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL). This represents 7.89% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 5.97MM shares and 7.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.68% and an increase in total ownership of 0.09% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 201.22% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ocular Therapeutix is $11.66. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 201.22% from its latest reported closing price of $3.87.

The projected annual revenue for Ocular Therapeutix is $77MM, an increase of 55.81%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ocular Therapeutix. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 5.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCUL is 0.05%, a decrease of 39.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.12% to 42,791K shares. The put/call ratio of OCUL is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Summer Road holds 6,095K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,945K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,307K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deltec Asset Management holds 1,853K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,324K shares, representing a decrease of 25.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCUL by 37.03% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,672K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,762K shares, representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCUL by 6.08% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,392K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,724K shares, representing a decrease of 23.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCUL by 25.93% over the last quarter.

Ocular Therapeutix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix's first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use, is FDA-approved for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery. Ocular Therapeutix has also submitted a Supplemental NDA for DEXTENZA to include the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis as an additional approved indication. Ocular Therapeutix's earlier stage development assets currently in Phase 1 clinical trials include OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant) for the treatment of wet AMD and other retinal diseases and OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular Therapeutix is currently evaluating each of OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease and OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease in Phase 2 clinical trials. Also, in collaboration with Regeneron, OTX-AFS (aflibercept suprachoroidal injection) is in pre-clinical development as an extended-delivery formulation of aflibercept for the treatment of retinal diseases. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure® Sealant is an FDA-approved device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

