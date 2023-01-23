Opaleye Management Inc. Updates Holdings in Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR)

Fintel reports that Opaleye Management Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,560,000 shares of Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR). This represents 3.61% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 18, 2022 they reported 943,702 shares and 5.32% of the company, an increase in shares of 65.31% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.71% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. The company's lead compound, CTI-1601, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical program in the U.S. as a potential treatment for FA. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds.

What are large shareholders doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. (series C) holds 16,941,357 shares representing 39.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,830,249 shares, representing an increase of 65.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRMR by 357.13% over the last quarter.

CHI Advisors LLC holds 3,415,148 shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,515,148 shares, representing an increase of 55.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRMR by 159.05% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 2,860,000 shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Woodline Partners LP holds 1,941,739 shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company.

Verition Fund Management LLC holds 1,391,336 shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 403,890 shares, representing an increase of 70.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRMR by 163.22% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Larimar Therapeutics Inc. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 28.77%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Larimar Therapeutics Inc is 0.1102%, an increase of 160.3994%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 165.38% to 38,998,017 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Larimar Therapeutics is $10.71. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 146.21% from its latest reported closing price of $4.35.

The projected annual revenue for Larimar Therapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-1.64.

