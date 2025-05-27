$OPAL stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OPAL stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,704,113 of trading volume.

$OPAL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $OPAL:

$OPAL insiders have traded $OPAL stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM COMORA (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 69,726 shares for an estimated $176,079 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. NADEEM NISAR has made 4 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $76,250 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SCOTT V. DOLS has made 3 purchases buying 22,655 shares for an estimated $56,661 and 0 sales.

$OPAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $OPAL stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

