$OPAL stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OPAL stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,704,113 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $OPAL:
$OPAL Insider Trading Activity
$OPAL insiders have traded $OPAL stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADAM COMORA (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 69,726 shares for an estimated $176,079 and 0 sales.
- NADEEM NISAR has made 4 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $76,250 and 0 sales.
- SCOTT V. DOLS has made 3 purchases buying 22,655 shares for an estimated $56,661 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$OPAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $OPAL stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP removed 843,949 shares (-42.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,552,866
- INVESCO LTD. added 578,209 shares (+40.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,063,904
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. removed 503,885 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $927,148
- SCS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 370,925 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $682,502
- ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP removed 150,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $276,000
- GRIZZLYROCK CAPITAL, LLC removed 142,856 shares (-12.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $262,855
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 125,629 shares (-86.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $231,157
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $OPAL on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.