Opal Fuels to go public via $1.75 billion SPAC deal

Mehnaz Yasmin
Dec 2 (Reuters) - Opal Fuels said on Thursday it planned to go public by merging with blank-check firm ArcLight Clean Transition Corp II ACTD.O in a deal that values the fuel production and distribution company at $1.75 billion, including debt.

