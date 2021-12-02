Opal Fuels to go public via $1.75 billion SPAC deal

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Opal Fuels said on Thursday it planned to go public by merging with blank-check firm ArcLight Clean Transition Corp II ACTD.O in a deal that values the fuel production and distribution company at $1.75 billion, including debt.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

